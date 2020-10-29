DC United boosts playoff hopes, beats Columbus Crew 1-0

It was the third straight win for D.C. United (5-10-6). The Crew (10-5-5), who needed a win to stay in Supporters’ Shield contention, dropped to 1-3-1 in their last five games.

Yamil Asad sent a pass to Gressel, whose shot deflected off a defender and into the net in the 32nd minute. It was Gressel's second goal of the season.