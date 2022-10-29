Dayton wins on Chisholm's go-ahead TD with 18 seconds left

Chisholm carried it 18 times for 103 yards and two touchdowns for Dayton (5-2, 4-1 Pioneer League). Hamm was 12 of 19 for 137 yards with a touchdown, and he added 25 carries for 129 yards.

Chisholm had an 11-yard touchdown on Dayton's first possession and the Flyers led 14-0 after Cole Hildebrand's 30-yard pick-6.