Dayton wins 60-54 over Saint Joseph's in A-10 tourney

news
By NEW YORK
18 minutes ago
Led by Toumani Camara and DaRon Holmess with 17 points each, the Dayton Flyers defeated the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks 60-54 in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

Camara had 18 rebounds and four steals for the Flyers (22-11). Holmes added nine rebounds and four blocks.

Camara had 18 rebounds and four steals for the Flyers (22-11). Holmes added nine rebounds and four blocks. Malachi Smith was 5 of 13 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to finish with 11 points, while adding three steals.

The Hawks (16-17) were led in scoring by Erik Reynolds II, who finished with 19 points. Lynn Greer III added nine points, five assists and two steals for Saint Joseph's (PA). In addition, Christian Winborne finished with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

