Dayton visits VCU following Shulga's 22-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -8.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: VCU plays Dayton after Max Shulga scored 22 points in VCU's 71-62 win over the Duquesne Dukes.

The Rams are 15-0 on their home court. VCU is sixth in the A-10 with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jack Clark averaging 5.2.

The Flyers are 11-6 against conference opponents. Dayton is fourth in the A-10 scoring 75.3 points per game and is shooting 46.0%.

VCU scores 78.0 points, 8.2 more per game than the 69.8 Dayton gives up. Dayton averages 13.1 more points per game (75.3) than VCU allows to opponents (62.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is averaging nine points and 6.9 rebounds for the Rams. Shulga is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Enoch Cheeks is averaging 13.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Flyers. Nate Santos is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 9-1, averaging 78.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Flyers: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.