Dayton visits SMU

STREAK STATS: SMU has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 82.1 points while giving up 62.9.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Mustangs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Flyers. SMU has an assist on 56 of 83 field goals (67.5 percent) across its previous three matchups while Dayton has assists on 51 of 87 field goals (58.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: SMU is ranked second among AAC teams with an average of 78.3 points per game.

