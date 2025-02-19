Dayton travels to Saint Louis for conference showdown

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis takes on Dayton in a matchup of A-10 teams.

The Billikens have gone 7-6 in home games. Saint Louis gives up 73.9 points and has been outscored by 7.6 points per game.

The Flyers are 8-6 against A-10 opponents. Dayton is 2-1 in one-possession games.

Saint Louis is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 39.0% Dayton allows to opponents. Dayton averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Saint Louis allows.

The Billikens and Flyers match up Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooklyn Gray is averaging 11.8 points for the Billikens. Peyton Kennedy is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Arianna Smith is averaging 12.1 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Flyers. Ivy Wolf is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 5-5, averaging 60.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Flyers: 5-5, averaging 64.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.