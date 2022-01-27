Hamburger icon
Dayton settles for $500K in police killing of Michael Tuck

The city of Dayton says it will pay $500,000 to settle a wrongful death lawsuit over a 2019 police killing

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The city of Dayton says it will pay $500,000 to settle a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the mother of Michael Tuck Sr., who Dayton police shot and killed after he ran from police during a 2019 traffic stop.

John Musto, Dayton's assistant city attorney, said Tuck's two children will each receive structured payments of $100,000 through Metlife Assignment Co. His mother, Renita Tuck-Walker, and her attorney will get the remaining $300,000 minus expenses, The Dayton Daily News reported Wednesday.

Tuck, 29, allegedly knocked a Taser from Officer Cody Hartings' hands during a struggle, then picked it up and pointed it at him, according to a memo filed as part of the defendants’ motion for summary judgment.

Hastings said Tuck ignored commands and asked the officer to shoot him, the memo said.

His mother sued the city, the police chief and Hastings, a 3-year police veteran. She asserted the officer used excessive and unreasonable force without justification, violating Tuck's civil rights. Tuck had been pulled over for erratic driving.

