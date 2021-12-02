Dayton puts streak on line vs N. Illinois

STREAK STATS: Northern Illinois has lost its last three road games, scoring 50.7 points, while allowing 73 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Huskies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Flyers. Dayton has an assist on 45 of 85 field goals (52.9 percent) over its previous three contests while Northern Illinois has assists on 35 of 65 field goals (53.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Dayton is ranked second among A10 teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.8 percent. The Flyers have averaged 10.1 offensive boards per game and 11.3 per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com