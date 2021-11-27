Dayton meets Belmont in Kissimmee

SUPER SENIORS: Belmont's Nick Muszynski, Grayson Murphy and Luke Smith have collectively scored 43 percent of the team's points this season, including 44 percent of all Bruins scoring over the last five games.TERRIFIC TOUMANI: Toumani Camara has connected on 11.1 percent of the nine 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bruins have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Flyers. Belmont has 42 assists on 71 field goals (59.2 percent) over its previous three matchups while Dayton has assists on 40 of 85 field goals (47.1 percent) during its past three games.