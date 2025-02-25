Dayton hosts Ziegler and Saint Joseph's (PA)

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph's (PA) plays Dayton after Laura Ziegler scored 23 points in Saint Joseph's (PA)'s 83-69 win against the George Mason Patriots.

The Flyers have gone 11-5 in home games. Dayton is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawks are 12-4 in A-10 play. Saint Joseph's (PA) averages 71.4 points and has outscored opponents by 15.9 points per game.

Dayton's average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Saint Joseph's (PA) allows. Saint Joseph's (PA) averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Dayton allows.

The Flyers and Hawks meet Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivy Wolf is averaging 16 points for the Flyers. Arianna Smith is averaging 13.8 points, 11 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Ziegler is scoring 18.4 points per game with 11.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Hawks. Mackenzie Smith is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 4-6, averaging 61.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 69.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.