Dayton gets 2021-22 campaign underway against UIC

news
42 minutes ago
Dayton gets its 2021-22 season rolling by hosting the Illinois-Chicago Flames

Illinois-Chicago (0-0) vs. Dayton (0-0)

University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton opens its season by hosting the Illinois-Chicago Flames. Illinois-Chicago went 9-13 last year, while Dayton ended up 14-10.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Illinois-Chicago went 3-2 against schools outside its conference, while Dayton went 4-2 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

