Dayton Flyers and Saint Bonaventure Bonnies square off in A-10 Tournament

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -6.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton plays in the A-10 Tournament against Saint Bonaventure.

The Flyers have gone 12-6 against A-10 teams, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Dayton is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bonnies are 6-14 against A-10 opponents. Saint Bonaventure is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Dayton is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Saint Bonaventure allows to opponents. Saint Bonaventure averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Dayton gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Flyers won 72-70 in the last matchup on Feb. 4. Javon Bennett led the Flyers with 20 points, and Darryl Simmons II led the Bonnies with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennett is averaging 15.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Flyers. Amael L'Etang is averaging 15.2 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 57.5% over the last 10 games.

Frank Mitchell is scoring 16.3 points per game with 10.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Bonnies. Simmons is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Bonnies: 4-6, averaging 76.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.