Dayton faces George Washington on 3-game losing streak

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton aims to break its three-game losing streak with a victory against George Washington.

The Revolutionaries are 6-6 in home games. George Washington is 3-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.3 turnovers per game.

The Flyers are 7-6 in A-10 play. Dayton has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

George Washington is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 39.3% Dayton allows to opponents. Dayton averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game George Washington allows.

The Revolutionaries and Flyers square off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Mott is averaging 7.2 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Revolutionaries. Gabby Reynolds is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Ivy Wolf is averaging 16 points for the Flyers. Arianna Smith is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 3-7, averaging 55.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Flyers: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.