Dayton faces Austin Peay

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Dayton's Toumani Camara has averaged 10 points and 7.7 rebounds while Elijah Weaver has put up 10.3 points. For the Governors, Elijah Hutchins-Everett has averaged 13.3 points and 8.3 rebounds while Caleb Stone-Carrawell has put up 13.3 points.EXCELLENT ELIJAH: Hutchins-Everett has connected on 57.1 percent of the seven 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 7 over the last three games. He's also converted 57.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

RECENT GAMES: Austin Peay has scored 67 points while allowing 72.3 points over its last five games. Dayton has managed 60.3 points while giving up 63.7 over its last five.