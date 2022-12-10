Dayton defeats UNC Asheville 79-56

Holmes added 12 rebounds and four blocks for the Flyers (6-5). Toumani Camara scored 13 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field and added 11 rebounds. Koby Brea made three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.

Drew Pember led the Bulldogs (6-4) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and eight rebounds. Jamon Battle added 10 points and two steals for UNC Asheville. In addition, Nicholas McMullen had nine points.