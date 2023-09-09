Dayton beats Division II Central State (Ohio) 62-24 for coach Trevor Andrews' first win

Dante Casciola passed for two touchdowns, Michael Neel rushed for 125 yards and a score, and Dayton beat Division II member Central State (Ohio) 62-24 for coach Trevor Andrews’ first victory
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Dante Casciola passed for two touchdowns, Michael Neel rushed for 125 yards and a score, and Dayton beat Division II member Central State (Ohio) 62-24 on Saturday for coach Trevor Andrews' first victory.

Dayton scored the opening 27 points before its lead was cut to 17 at halftime. Casciola was 8 of 13 for 119 yards and two touchdowns, including a 45-yarder to Alec Keathley, in the first half. Neel added a 70-yard rushing touchdown.

Casciola finished 10 of 16 for 160 yards with an interception for Dayton, which had a 503-279 edge in total yards.

Dayton (1-1) bounced back after a 41-0 loss at Illinois State. Central State was trying for its second straight victory over a Division I school after topping Mississippi Valley State last week.

Alec Lewis was 24 of 45 for 222 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Central State. Brandon Brock had five catches for 58 yards and a touchdown. The Marauders were undone by three turnovers.

UD closes out the non-conference portion of the schedule next Saturday against Taylor.

