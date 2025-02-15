Dayton and Duquesne square off in conference matchup

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -10.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: A-10 foes Dayton and Duquesne will play on Saturday.

The Flyers are 13-2 on their home court. Dayton averages 75.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Dukes are 5-6 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne ranks fifth in the A-10 shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

Dayton makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Duquesne has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Duquesne has shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point less than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Dayton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Santos is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Flyers. Javon Bennett is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tre Dinkins is averaging 12.3 points for the Dukes. Cam Crawford is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 27.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Dukes: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.