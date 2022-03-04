Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Davis scores 25 to carry SMU over Cincinnati 76-71

news
20 hours ago
Kendric Davis had 25 points as SMU defeated Cincinnati 76-71

DALLAS (AP) — Kendric Davis scored 25 points, Michael Weathers had 19 points and 11 rebounds and SMU defeated Cincinnati 76-71 on Thursday night.

Marcus Weathers added 15 points and Emmanuel Bandoumel had 10 points and 10 rebounds for SMU (21-7, 12-4 American Athletic Conference). Davis shot 13 for 14 from the foul line.

David DeJulius had 21 points for the Bearcats (17-14, 7-11), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Jeremiah Davenport added 17 points and seven rebounds.

The Mustangs leveled the season series against the Bearcats. Cincinnati defeated SMU 77-60 on Jan. 6.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Top local news for Friday, Mar. 4, 2022
2
Play Ball Gala at Spooky Nook delayed a month
3
COVID-related deaths pass 37,000 in Ohio as virus slackens
4
Large amount of fentanyl, cash seized in Fairfield bust; woman and man...
5
Butler superintendents: We’re thankful to have students back in class...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top