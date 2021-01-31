X

Davis scores 24 to lift Detroit over Youngstown St. 77-72

news | 1 hour ago
Antoine Davis had 24 points as Detroit edged past Youngstown State 77-72

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Antoine Davis had 24 points as Detroit narrowly defeated Youngstown State 77-72 on Saturday.

Dwayne Rose Jr. had 17 points for Detroit (6-8, 5-5 Horizon League). Marquell Fraser added 14 points. Bul Kuol had seven rebounds.

Naz Bohannon had 20 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the Penguins (8-10, 4-10). Garrett Covington added 12 points. Myles Hunter had 10 points.

The Titans improve to 2-0 against the Penguins this season. Detroit defeated Youngstown State 78-75 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.