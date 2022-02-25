Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Davis scores 24 to carry Detroit Mercy past Cleveland State

news
52 minutes ago
Antoine Davis had 24 points as Detroit Mercy won its eighth straight home game, topping Cleveland State 74-67

DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis had 24 points as Detroit Mercy topped Cleveland State 74-67 on Thursday night.

DJ Harvey had 15 points for Detroit Mercy (13-13, 10-6 Horizon League). Noah Waterman added 15 points and three blocks. Matt Johnson had 12 points.

Tre Gomillion had 12 points for the Vikings (19-8, 15-5). Deante Johnson added 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. D'Moi Hodge had 10 points.

The Titans leveled the season series against the Vikings. Cleveland State defeated Detroit Mercy 72-70 on Jan. 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
State of Schools: Hamilton-area leaders share gains, woes during...
2
Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers to perform at Miami Middletown
3
Top local news for Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022
4
18-car pileup in West Chester closes bridge for 3 hours
5
Former Forest Fair Mall, other buildings will be demolished if funds...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top