Davis scores 23 in Kent State's 83-76 win against Northern Illinois

Led by VonCameron Davis' 23 points, the Kent State Golden Flashes defeated the Northern Illinois Huskies 83-76
news
By The Associated Press
42 minutes ago
X

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — VonCameron Davis scored 23 points as Kent State beat Northern Illinois 83-76 on Tuesday night to hand the Huskies their seventh straight defeat.

Davis went 10 of 12 from the field for the Golden Flashes (9-8, 2-3 Mid-American Conference). Reggie Bass scored 23 points, going 8 of 13 (6 for 8 from 3-point range). Jalen Sullinger shot 7 for 12, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.

Xavier Amos led the way for the Huskies (6-11, 0-5) with 20 points. Philmon Gebrewhit added 17 points for Northern Illinois. In addition, David Coit had 17 points and four assists.

Kent State's next game is Friday against Akron at home, and Northern Illinois hosts Toledo on Jan. 23.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Middletown police officer, making traffic stop, crashes into another...
2
Badin’s first sports stadium closer to reality
3
America’s Got Talent finalists to perform ‘Magic Shadows’ in Fairfield
4
Demolition of former paperboard site begins 4 years after devastating...
5
City works to help 80 Acres Farm succeed, stay in Hamilton
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top