Davis' 21 lead Kent State past Western Michigan 82-58

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — VonCameron Davis scored 21 points as Kent State beat Western Michigan 82-58 on Tuesday night.

Davis added five rebounds for the Golden Flashes (21-5, 11-2 Mid-American Conference). Julius Rollins added 12 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line, and they also had seven rebounds. Malique Jacobs was 5 of 9 shooting and 1 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Lamar Norman Jr. finished with 17 points for the Broncos (6-20, 2-11). Tray Maddox Jr. added 10 points for Western Michigan. In addition, Seth Hubbard had nine points. The loss was the Broncos' ninth in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

