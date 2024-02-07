Davis' 19 help Kent State knock off Western Michigan 63-61

Davis was 5 of 12 shooting, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Golden Flashes (12-11, 5-6 Mid-American Conference). Chris Payton scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Sullinger shot 7 for 17, including 1 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points, while adding four steals.

Javonte Brown finished with 14 points for the Broncos (8-15, 5-6). Javaughn Hannah added 12 points and six rebounds for Western Michigan. Owen Lobsinger also put up 12 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.