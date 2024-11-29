Davis' 18 help Kent State take down Towson 65-54 at Western Slam

Dylan Williamson led the Tigers (4-3) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and two steals. Rahdir Hicks added eight points for Towson. Nendah Tarke finished with six points and five assists.

Kent State took the lead with 14:07 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 30-25 at halftime, with Safford racking up eight points. Kent State outscored Towson by six points in the final half, while Davis led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.