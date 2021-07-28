journal-news logo
Davies scheduled to start as Chicago hosts Cincinnati

news | 32 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Reds will start Tyler Mahle on Wednesday while the Cubs are expected to counter with Zach Davies

Cincinnati Reds (52-49, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (50-52, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (7-3, 3.83 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 131 strikeouts) Cubs: Zach Davies (6-6, 4.30 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -104, Reds -113; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Cincinnati will face off on Wednesday.

The Cubs are 31-19 on their home turf. Chicago has slugged .397 this season. Kris Bryant leads the team with a .508 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Reds are 26-23 on the road. Cincinnati is hitting a collective .249 this season, led by Jesse Winker with an average of .302.

The Reds won the last meeting 7-4. Vladimir Gutierrez earned his fifth victory and Joey Votto went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for Cincinnati. Adbert Alzolay registered his 11th loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant is second on the Cubs with 18 home runs and has 51 RBIs.

Winker leads the Reds with 21 home runs and is batting .302.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .226 batting average, 4.53 ERA, outscored by five runs

Reds: 4-6, .259 batting average, 5.88 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Javier Baez: (heel), Austin Romine: (left wrist), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Lucas Sims: (elbow), Michael Lorenzen: (hamstring), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), R.J. Alaniz: (calf), Nick Senzel: (knee), Nick Castellanos: (wrist), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

