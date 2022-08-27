journal-news logo
X

Davies, Alfredsson share US Senior Women’s Open lead

news
49 minutes ago
Laura Davies shot a 5-under 68 on Saturday for a share of the third-round lead with Helen Alfredsson in the the U.S. Senior Women’s Open

KETTERING, Ohio (AP) — Laura Davies shot a 5-under 68 on Saturday for a share of the third-round lead with Helen Alfredsson in the the U.S. Senior Women’s Open.

Davies, the 58-year-old English star who won the inaugural event in 2018 at Chicago Golf Club, eagled the par-5 16th and had three birdies in a bogey-free round. She matched Aldredsson at 4-under 215 on NCR Country Club’s South Course.

Aldredsson, the 57-year-old Swede who won the 2019 title at Pine Needles, had a 75.

Annika Sorenstam, the winner last year at Brooklawn, was a stroke back with Jill McGill and Leta Lindley. Sorenstam shot 73, McGill 71 and Lindley 75.

In Other News
1
CSX train depot relocation could be delayed
2
West Chester and firefighters still at odds about use of traveling...
3
6-year-old Hamilton girl escapes kidnapping attempt in front of her...
4
First sports event at Spooky Nook garners win for Badin Rams soccer
5
Hamilpalooza happening Saturday at Marcum Park
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top