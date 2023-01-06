journal-news logo
Davenport scores 22 as Cincinnati downs Wichita State 70-61

Jeremiah Davenport scored 22 points off of the bench to help lead the Cincinnati Bearcats over the Wichita State Shockers 70-61 on Thursday night

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jeremiah Davenport scored 22 points off of the bench to lead Cincinnati over Wichita State 70-61 on Thursday night.

Davenport shot 8 for 12, including 6 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Bearcats (11-5). Viktor Lakhin scored 14 points and added nine rebounds. Landers Nolley II recorded 12 points and was 5 of 12 shooting (2 for 7 from distance).

Craig Porter Jr. finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for the Shockers (7-8). Melvion Flanagan added 11 points for Wichita State. In addition, Kenny Pohto finished with seven points, seven rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

