Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Davenport lifts Cincinnati past Tulsa 90-69

news
33 minutes ago
Jeremiah Davenport had a season-high 24 points as Cincinnati rolled past Tulsa 90-69

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jeremiah Davenport had a season-high 24 points as Cincinnati rolled past Tulsa 90-69 on Thursday night.

Davenport hit 7 of 9 3-pointers. David DeJulius added 22 points for Cincinnati (14-5, 4-2 American Athletic Conference). Mason Madsen had 14 points. Mika Adams-Woods added 12 points and seven assists.

The 90 points were a season best for Cincinnati.

Darien Jackson scored a career-high 21 points for the Golden Hurricane (6-10, 0-5), who have lost five games in a row. Jeriah Horne added 19 points and seven rebounds. Sam Griffin had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Judge rules bribery lawsuit against Liberty Twp. trustee will proceed
2
Top local news for Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022
3
Area COVID-19 cases increase, but state’s numbers are trending downward
4
Chief: Hamilton police officer terminated for sexual activity while on...
5
Senior housing development in Oxford gets green light from council
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top