journal-news logo
X

Davenport carries Cincinnati over Presbyterian 79-45

news
35 minutes ago
Jeremiah Davenport had 16 points as Cincinnati romped past Presbyterian 79-45

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jeremiah Davenport registered 16 points as Cincinnati easily beat Presbyterian 79-45 on Thursday night.

Viktor Lakhin had 10 points for Cincinnati (4-0), which won its fourth consecutive game to start the season. Mika Adams-Woods added six rebounds. Abdul Ado had 4 points and five blocks.

Rayshon Harrison had 16 points for the Blue Hose (2-2). Winston Hill added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
2
Coroner IDs man killed in Hamilton crash
3
Dollar General in Madison Twp. will proceed despite conflict, federal...
4
Hamilton woman collecting socks for children in city
5
2 rescued from house fire in Middletown
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top