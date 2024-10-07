Dave Hobson, Ohio congressman who backed D-Day museum, has died at 87

“To us, he was a husband and a dad, but he played countless other roles of which we’ve been reminded: a leader, a problemsolver, a counselor, a business partner, a friend — the list goes on," they said in a statement. "Even in our sadness we have laughed hearing old stories, and it has reminded us all over again why so many people loved him. We miss him desperately but are also grateful that he’s at peace.”

Hobson was first elected to Congress in 1990 to fill a southwestern Ohio seat vacated when fellow Republican Mike DeWine, now Ohio governor, became Ohio’s lieutenant governor. Hobson served until 2009. He worked to improve and privatize military housing and to fund research and development programs at Wright-Patterson, located in his district, and at NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland.

He later served as president of Vorys Advisors LLC, an affiliate of the Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease law firm.

In 2004, while in Congress, Hobson helped establish a visitor center and memorial at the American Cemetery in Normandy, France, which honors U.S. soldiers killed in World War II. Hobson helped secure funding for the $30 million project.

The memorial, dedicated in 2007, features photos and audio recounting when soldiers stormed the French coastline on D-Day, June 6, 1944, in a pivotal battle. It leads onto the 172.5-acre (70-hectare) cemetery, which overlooks Omaha Beach. The site also features Walls of the Missing, inscribed with 1,557 names of the lost or unidentified in a semicircular garden and a Garden of the Missing.

Hobson was born in Cincinnati in 1936. Before being elected to Congress, he served in the Ohio National Guard and spent nearly a decade in the Ohio Senate.