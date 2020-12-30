Dave Chappelle to open a comedy club in former fire station

The Miami Twp. Fire Station will be sold to Iron Table Holdings LLC and turned into a comedy club that will seat 140, the Dayton Daily News reported.

Corrie Van Ausdal, a member of the development corporation board who headed up the subcommittee on selling the fire station, said the group wanted someone who would breathe life into the station/ They reviewed six proposals and ranked them based on criteria including their impact on Yellow Springs and what kind of jobs would be created.