Database review led to discovery of 4,000 unreported deaths

“We hope, we believe, that is going to put us back from the track where we actually are,” DeWine said.

The Health Department said that “process issues affecting the reconciliation and reporting of these deaths” began in October, with most occurring in November and December. The department identified the problem during a routine employee training, officials said.

Adding the deaths will inflate daily reported death counts for two or three days, but the appropriate date of deaths will be reflected on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, the health department said.

The announcement of the underreported deaths came Wednesday night and followed an appearance by state Health Director Stephanie McCloud before the House Finance Committee during which McCloud said nothing of the discrepancy.

“Our members have a number of questions and concerns on this issue,” said Taylor Jach, spokesperson for Republican House Speaker Bob Cupp. “We anticipate this topic will be covered in a future committee hearing.”

As of Wednesday, the state was reporting a total of 11,856 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths, including 10,522 confirmed deaths and 1,334 considered probable under the expanded death definition by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It’s not uncommon for health officials to update coronavirus death totals based on data analysis, though not to the extent of Ohio’s massive adjustment.

Earlier this month, Yellowstone County in Montana — the state’s most populous county — added 47 deaths to the 179 that had been reported as of Feb. 2. Missouri regularly updates its figures, adding 287 previously unreported deaths on Thursday, including some as far back as July and May.

Fewer than 1,800 people were hospitalized in Ohio with the coronavirus Thursday, a benchmark that triggered the end of the state's 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. DeWine said the curfew could be reimplemented if hospitalizations rise again.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 5,122 new cases per day on Jan. 27 to 3,129 new cases per day on Feb. 10, according to an Associated Press analysis of data provided by The COVID Tracking Project.

Also Thursday, the state human services agency blamed an enormous increase in the number of weekly first-time jobless claims on fraud.

The state said Ohioans filed 140,444 Ohioans filed initial claims for unemployment compensation for the week ending Feb. 6, far above the 47,786 claims filed the previous week.

The “Office of Unemployment Insurance Operations is investigating all claims that were flagged for potential fraud and taking steps to implement more robust identity verification in the traditional unemployment program, as well as other measures,” the Department of Job and Family Services said.

Associated Press writers Amy Beth Hanson in Helena, Montana, and David Lieb in Jefferson City, Missouri, contributed to this report. Farnoush Amiri is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

FILE-This Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 file photo shows visitors driving through the COVID-19 testing site at the OhioHealth David P. Blom Administrative Campus in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to provide more details Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 about revelations that the state underreported as many as 4,000 COVID-19 deaths, or more than a third of reported deaths to date. The Ohio Department of Health says those deaths will now be added to the state’s tally of deaths from the coronavirus during the coming week. (Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Adam Cairns Credit: Adam Cairns