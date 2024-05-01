Darvish earns 1st win of season and Machado hits 3-run double as Padres defeat Reds 6-4

San Diego improved to 7-12 at home, including 2-9 at night.

Reds manager David Bell was ejected after the seventh inning following a heated exchange with plate umpire Cory Blaser.

The Padres scored four times in the fifth to take a 5-0 lead. The rally was keyed by Machado's bases-loaded double to right-center with none out off starter Nick Martinez (0-2), who pitched for San Diego the past two seasons.

San Diego’s first run came in the third when Jake Cronenworth singled in Fernando Tatis Jr., who doubled.

Tatis added an RBI groundout in the sixth.

The Padres also loaded the bases with no outs in the first, but Martinez was able to wiggle out of the jam without allowing a run. Martinez lasted five innings, permitting five runs (three earned) and six hits.

Padres reliever Enyel De Los Santos gave up solo homers to Jeimer Candelario and Stuart Fairchild in the seventh, cutting San Diego's lead to 6-4.

Yuki Matsui threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings and Robert Suarez worked the ninth for his 10th save.

Jurickson Profar had three hits for the Padres.

Cincinnati had a dreadful night in the field, committing three errors that led to two unearned runs.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: An MRI exam on 1B Christian Encarnacion-Strand’s left hand showed no serious issues. ... Cincinnati reliever Justin Wilson left in the eighth with an apparent injury after being hit in the leg by a 100 mph line drive. ... Frankie Montas (bruised right forearm) is expected back May 7. He is slated to throw another bullpen before his return. ... RHP Ian Gibaut (right forearm strain) had his rehab assignment halted for a second time after he reported discomfort in his right forearm during his April 26 appearance with Triple-A Louisville.

Padres: To make room for Darvish, who was on the injured list with neck tightness, LHP Tom Cosgrove was optioned to Triple-A El Paso. After a breakthrough 2023 season, Cosgrove has struggled this year, allowing 14 runs over 12 relief innings.

UP NEXT

Reds RHP Graham Ashcraft (3-1, 4.40) faces RHP Joe Musgrove (3-3, 6.94) in the series finale Wednesday afternoon.

