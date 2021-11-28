Darius Garland scores 26 points, Cavaliers beat Magic 105-92

Neither team led by more than seven until the Cavaliers opened the third quarter with an 11-3 run fueled by two Markkanen 3-pointers to go up 65-52. Cleveland put the game away midway through the fourth when Mobley nailed a trey to make it 91-75.

“It means everything to have him back because Evan wants to be great,” Garland said. “That’s why he always puts in the work. He brings a lot to the team with the way he blocks shots, grabs rebounds and, of course, his dunking.”

Franz Wagner, the eighth overall selection, had 12 points, eight boards and four assists for Orlando, which didn’t attempt a free throw until 39 seconds remained in the second. Fifth pick Jalen Suggs had 10 points and made four steals, and Gary Harris scored 11.

Magic point guard Cole Anthony, who is averaging 19.6 points and 5.9 assists, missed his fifth straight game with a sprained right ankle. Terrence Ross played 11 minutes before exiting with lower back discomfort.

“There are no excuses, but the guys we had out there gave it everything they had,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “Cleveland did an outstanding job and stayed in attack mode the entire game.”

Cleveland had lost seven straight to Orlando and beat the Magic for the first time since March 3, 2019.

“Evan came back and impacted the game at both ends of the floor,” Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “He makes everyone feel safe because he and Jarrett are two of the best rim-protecting bigs in the league.”

ALL WORK, NO PLAY

Bickerstaff was impressed with Mobley’s work ethic while he was sidelined, noting that the 20-year-old post player did not miss a practice. “Evan didn’t take any days off when he got hurt, which tells you something,” Bickerstaff said. “The first few days, he just did everything with his left hand because he wanted to be out there with his teammates.”

TIP-INS

Magic: C Mo Bamba (lower back spasms) was a late scratch. … C Jonathan Isaac (left knee), G Markelle Fultz (left knee) and G Michael Carter-Williams (left ankle) have yet to play this season as they recover from surgeries on torn ligaments. G E’Twaun Moore (left knee sprain) also has not appeared in a game. … Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley was a Cleveland assistant from 2010-2014 under Byron Scott and Mike Brown.

Cavaliers: F Lamar Stevens (right ankle sprain) saw his first action since Nov. 12 against Detroit. … F Dean Wade (left calf strain), who has started 11 games, was inactive after being hurt Wednesday against Phoenix. … G Collin Sexton (left knee surgery) will miss the rest of the season after having a torn meniscus repaired on Nov. 17. … C Tacko Fall and G RJ Nembhard, both two-way players, are on G League assignments.

UP NEXT

Magic: At Philadelphia on Monday night.

Cavaliers: At Dallas on Monday night.

