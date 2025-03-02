Danforth’s late goal lifts Blue Jackets over Red Wings 5-3 in Stadium Series

Justin Danforth scored with 2:17 remaining to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over Detroit 5-3 on Saturday night in the Stadium Series, leapfrogging the Red Wings to take sole possession of the first Eastern Conference wild-card spot
Columbus Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier, left, celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings with teammate Damon Severson during the second period of the Stadium Series NHL hockey game at Ohio Stadium Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

By NICOLE KRAFT – Associated Press
51 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Justin Danforth scored with 2:17 remaining to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over Detroit 5-3 on Saturday night in the Stadium Series, leapfrogging the Red Wings to take sole possession of the first Eastern Conference wild-card spot.

Denton Mateychuk notched the team’s first-ever outdoor goal, Dmitri Voronkov and Mathieu Olivier scored 32 seconds apart in the second period, and Adam Fantilli added an empty-netter.

Elvis Merzlikins made 43 stops to help Columbus beat Detroit for the second time in three days and win its fourth straight.

Alex DeBrincat scored twice to extend his point streak to nine games. Patrick Kane added a goal, and Cam Talbot made 16 stops for Detroit, which snapped a five-game road win streak and clings to the second wild-card spot.

The 43rd outdoor game in league history was Columbus’ first and played before a crowd of 94,751 at Ohio Stadium.

Takeaways

Detroit: The Red Wings took early control of the puck, outshooting Columbus 14-6 in the first period but fell behind in the second. Despite dominating the third period, they had no answer for Columbus’ late goals.

Columbus: With a game-time temperature of 29.4 degrees and gusts up to 18 mph, Columbus took time to warm up before scoring three second-period goals. The Blue Jackets stayed calm and overcame Detroit’s third-period surge.

Key moment

DeBrincat pulled Detroit even from a two-goal deficit with 3:24 left, but Danforth responded just over a minute later. Fantilli added an insurance empty-netter with 1:08 left.

Key stat

The 2025 Stadium Series marked the third outdoor game in NHL history involving teams tied in points entering play but the first featuring two teams tied for the same playoff spot after the season’s midpoint. It was the first time since April 13, 2014, that Detroit and Columbus were both in a playoff position this late in the season.

Up next

Both teams return to action Tuesday, with the Red Wings hosting Carolina and the Blue Jackets visiting Tampa Bay.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Detroit Red Wings' Albert Johansson, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Mikael Pyyhtia chase the puck during the second period of the Stadium Series NHL hockey game at Ohio Stadium, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: AP

The Detroit Red Wings and the Columbus Blue Jackets play during the second period of the Stadium Series NHL hockey game at Ohio Stadium, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: AP

Detroit Red Wings' Cam Talbot skates to the goal during a time out against the Columbus Blue Jackets play during the second period of the Stadium Series NHL hockey game at Ohio Stadium, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: AP

The Detroit Red Wings and the Columbus Blue Jackets play during the second period of the Stadium Series NHL hockey game at Ohio Stadium, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: AP

Columbus Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner celebrates their goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period of the Stadium Series NHL hockey game at Ohio Stadium, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: AP

The Columbus Blue Jackets enter Ohio Stadium before the start of the Stadium Series NHL hockey game between the against the Detroit Red Wings Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: AP

Detroit Red Wings' Moritz Seider, left, tries to clear the puck as Columbus Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko defends during the second period of the Stadium Series NHL hockey game at Ohio Stadium Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: AP

