Dan Hughes, 66, abruptly retires as coach of Seattle Storm

Hughes was twice named WNBA coach of the year, in 2001 with Cleveland and 2007 with San Antonio.

“It is rare when a leader has the foresight to make changes at the pinnacle of their career,” Storm co-owner Lisa Brummel said. “Under Dan’s leadership, the Storm have won two championships and he has built a great coaching staff here in Seattle. His dedication to his craft is second to none and his legacy is perfectly exemplified by his unselfish nature and ability to see all that lies ahead.”

Quinn, 36, joined Seattle’s coaching staff in 2019 after winning the first title of her playing career with the Storm in 2018. She handled head coaching duties earlier this week in a 90-87 win over Connecticut while Hughes was attending his son’s graduation.

“I am excited to hand the reins to Noelle,” Hughes said. "She is well positioned to do this job and I am proud to have mentored her during my time here. I look forward to her and the team’s ongoing success.”

Assistant coaches Gary Kloppenburg, Ryan Webb and Perry Huang will remain and work with Quinn.

