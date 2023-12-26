Dallas plays Cleveland in out-of-conference game

Dallas and Cleveland square off in non-conference action
news
By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago
X

Cleveland Cavaliers (17-13, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (17-12, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks host Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in a non-conference matchup.

The Mavericks have gone 8-6 in home games. Dallas has a 7-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Cavaliers are 8-6 on the road. Cleveland ranks seventh in the league allowing just 111.9 points while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

The Mavericks are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Cavaliers allow to opponents. The Cavaliers average 12.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than the Mavericks allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is scoring 32.9 points per game with 8.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists for the Mavericks. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 17.2 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 38.5% over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Mitchell is averaging 27.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Cavaliers. Max Strus is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 120.6 points, 42.7 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 114.5 points, 43.2 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Josh Green: out (elbow), Dereck Lively II: day to day (ankle), Maxi Kleber: out (toe), Kyrie Irving: out (heel).

Cavaliers: Evan Mobley: out (knee), Sam Merrill: day to day (wrist), Caris LeVert: day to day (knee), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Darius Garland: out (jaw), Donovan Mitchell: day to day (illness), Ricky Rubio: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Hamilton Community Foundation student scholarship deadline approaches
2
Teacher surprised by Middletown community award
3
McCrabb: Birth of first cousins brings two couples early Christmas...
4
Money given to support positive behavioral change, growth throughout...
5
Oxford’s plans for multimodal transportation hub include Amtrak stop...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top