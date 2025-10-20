Dallas hosts Columbus in a non-conference matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Columbus Blue Jackets in a non-conference matchup.

Dallas is 1-1-0 at home and 3-2 overall. The Stars have scored and given up 18 goals this season for an even scoring differential.

Columbus is 2-3 overall and 1-1-0 in road games. The Blue Jackets have a 1-2-0 record in games decided by one goal.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.