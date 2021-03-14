Dallas faces Columbus, aims to end road slide

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with 23 points, scoring 10 goals and adding 13 assists. Jack Roslovic has one goal and seven assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Joe Pavelski has 24 total points while scoring 13 goals and totaling 11 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has 7 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-5-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, three penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

Stars: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Stars: Alexander Radulov: day to day (lower body), Mark Pysyk: day to day (lower body), Roope Hintz: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.