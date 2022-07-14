journal-news logo
Dájome helps Whitecaps earn 2-2 draw with Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati midfielder Álvaro Barreal (31) goes by Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Florian Jungwirth (26) before scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Cincinnati. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

22 minutes ago
Cristian Dájome scored in the 82nd minute to help the Vancouver Whitecaps earn a 2-2 draw with FC Cincinnati

Cristian Dájome scored in the 82nd minute to help the Vancouver Whitecaps earn a 2-2 draw with FC Cincinnati on Wednesday night.

Álvaro Barreal scored in the 3rd minute to stake Cincinnati (7-7-7) to an early lead. Ryan Gauld knotted the score two minutes later for Vancouver (7-9-5).

Cincinnati, which is 1-0-5 in its last six matches, took a 2-1 lead into halftime after Brandon Vázquez connected in the 23rd minute. Gauld had an assist on Dájome's equalizer.

Cincinnati outshot the Whitecaps 15-11 with a 7-4 advantage in shots on goal.

Cody Cropper had four saves for Vancouver. Roman Celentano stopped two shots for Cincinnati.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

FC Cincinnati midfielder Álvaro Barreal, center, celebrates with Brenner, left, and John Nelson after scoring a goal during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

FC Cincinnati manager Pat Noonan, right, speaks with defender Nick Hagglund during an injury stoppage in the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vázquez celebrates after scoring a goal during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Cody Cropper (55) collides with defender Javain Brown, lower right, while attempting to clear the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Cincinnati. At left is Cincinnati's Brandon Vázquez. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vázquez (19) is embraced by FC Cincinnati defender Nick Hagglund (4) after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Cincinnati. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Vancouver Whitecaps defender Érik Godoy (22) heads the ball over FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vázquez (19) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Cincinnati. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

FC Cincinnati midfielder Álvaro Barreal (31) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Cincinnati. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Vancouver Whitecaps forward Cristian Dájome (11) vies for the ball with FC Cincinnati defender John Nelson (3) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Cincinnati. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vázquez (19) watches as Vancouver Whitecaps defender Javain Brown and Whitecaps goalkeeper Cody Cropper (55) collide during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Cincinnati. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

