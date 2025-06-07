D-backs catcher Gabriel Moreno leaves game in the 6th

CINCINNATI (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno left Friday night's game against the Cincinnati Reds after being struck on his right hand by a wild pitch from right-handed reliever Cristian Mena.

With the Diamondbacks leading 3-2 in the sixth, Mena's pitch bounced in front of home plate and hit Moreno on his throwing hand. After consulting with the training staff, Moreno made a few throws but couldn't continue.