Cybersecurity experts: Requesting ballots by email is safe

LaRose's order remains in effect, on orders of the 10th District Court of Appeals, while the state makes its case. Oral arguments are set for Thursday.

In its brief, the Ohio Democratic Party argues that LaRose and the state are making efforts to “overcomplicate the issues” in what is a clear question of law.

“The statute contains no language prohibiting the submission of absentee ballot requests in this manner or even specifying a manner for delivery" to the county election board, its attorneys argued.

LaRose is joined in defending the directive by Donald J. Trump for President Inc., the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Congressional Committee and the Ohio Republican Party.

The secretary has said he is confident the higher court will correct McIntosh's decision, which he said “injects chaos into what was already a challenging election for our county boards of elections.”

Despite strong lobbying by LaRose, Ohio still lacks an online ballot request system, opting instead to mail paper absentee ballot applications to every registered voter. As of now, county election boards are accepting completed applications only by mail or in person.

The state deadline to submit an application is noon Oct. 31. However, LaRose and the U.S. Postal Service have encouraged voters to act by no later than Oct. 27 to assure their ballot can be filled out and returned in time for the Nov. 3 general election.