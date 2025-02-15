Curtis Jones scores 22 points in No. 10 Iowa State's 81-70 win over Cincinnati

Jizzle James matched his career high with 25 points for the Bearcats (15-10, 5-9). Day Day Thomas added 13.

Takeaways

Cincinnati: The Bearcats struggled to stay out of foul trouble. They they were called for 23 personal fouls and three technical fouls, with two players fouling out.

Iowa State: The Cyclones outrebounded Cincinnati 37-19, with 12 coming off the offensive glass. Iowa State also held the Bearcats to their lowest rebounding total of the season.

Key moment

Iowa State had a 10-run midway through the second half to regain the lead.

Key stat

Iowa State overcame a season-high 18 turnovers.

Up next

Iowa State hosts Colorado on Tuesday night. Cincinnati is at West Virginia on Wednesday night.

