Cueto sharp until lat tightness in 6th, Giants blank Reds

San Francisco scored twice in the fifth off Tyler Mahle (1-1).

Austin Slater, who stroked a key RBI triple in Tuesday’s 7-6 victory over Cincinnati, doubled to right-center field on an 0-2 pitch to score Brandon Crawford. Slater advanced to third base on a passed ball and scored on Curt Casali’s grounder.

The Giants added an eighth-inning run on Mauricio Dubon’s single, a pop-up into short right field that Reds second baseman Jonathan India could not hold.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: Manager David Bell announced that RHP Sonny Gray (back) would be activated from the injured list in time to start Saturday at Cleveland. Gray’s health had gradually improved since spring training, when he made one Cactus League start.

Giants: OF LaMonte Wade Jr. was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain. OF Steven Duggar, who has had multiple stints with San Francisco since 2018, was recalled from the alternate training site to replace Wade.

UP NEXT

Reds: Following a scheduled off-day Thursday, the Reds will open a three-game interleague series Friday at Cleveland. Cincinnati RHP Jeff Hoffman (1-1) will oppose LHP Logan Allen.

Giants: San Francisco will receive a scheduled day off Thursday before traveling to Miami for a three-game series. RHP Anthony DeSclafani (1-0) will start Friday’s series opener for the Giants. The Marlins haven't announced a starter.

___

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Johnny Cueto, middle, walks toward the dugout next to manager Gabe Kapler, left, as he leaves the game during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in San Francisco, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

San Francisco Giants pitcher Johnny Cueto throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson, left, tags out San Francisco Giants' Curt Casali at home during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu