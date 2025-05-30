Cubs take on the Reds on home winning streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (4-0, 1.77 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Cubs: Colin Rea (3-1, 3.28 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -172, Reds +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to keep their six-game home win streak alive when they take on the Cincinnati Reds.

Chicago is 35-21 overall and 18-10 at home. The Cubs have a 31-8 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Cincinnati has gone 14-15 in road games and 28-29 overall. The Reds have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .323.

The teams match up Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has nine doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 39 RBIs for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 15 for 37 with six doubles, three home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Austin Hays has six doubles, three triples, six home runs and 25 RBIs for the Reds. Elly De La Cruz is 11 for 40 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 8-2, .300 batting average, 3.49 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Reds: 5-5, .278 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (oblique), Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (oblique), Tyson Miller: 60-Day IL (hip), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shota Imanaga: 15-Day IL (leg), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (calf), Noelvi Marte: 10-Day IL (side), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.