Cubs, streaking Bryant set for matchup with Reds

The Reds are 10-10 against teams from the NL Central. Cincinnati has a collective on-base percentage of .320, good for fourth in the National League. Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .416.

The Cubs won the last meeting 10-2. Keegan Thompson earned his third victory and Rafael Ortega went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Chicago. Luis Castillo took his eighth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant leads the Cubs with 11 home runs and is slugging .593.

Jesse Winker leads the Reds with 13 home runs and has 29 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 8-2, .250 batting average, 1.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Reds: 3-7, .220 batting average, 5.72 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Alec Mills: (lower back), Trevor Megill: (forearm), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Marisnick: (hamstring), Jason Heyward: (hamstring), Anthony Rizzo: (back), Nico Hoerner: (hamstring), Matt Duffy: (back), David Bote: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (left wrist).

Reds: Wade Miley: (foot), Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Nick Senzel: (knee), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb), Mike Moustakas: (heel).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.