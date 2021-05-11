X

Cubs place OF Marisnick on IL with right hamstring injury

Chicago Cubs center fielder Jake Marisnick catches a fly ball by Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Cubs center fielder Jake Marisnick catches a fly ball by Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

news | 37 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs have placed outfielder Jake Marisnick on the 10-day injured list and recalled reliever Brad Wieck from Triple-A Iowa

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cubs placed outfielder Jake Marisnick on the 10-day injured list Tuesday and recalled reliever Brad Wieck from Triple-A Iowa.

Marisnick is dealing with a right hamstring strain. He got hurt in the first inning of Sunday's 6-5 loss to Pittsburgh.

The 30-year-old Marisnick is hitting .264 with four homers and 14 RBIs in 27 games in his first season with Chicago. He agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year contract in February.

Wieck is beginning his second stint with Chicago this season. The left-hander worked a scoreless inning at Milwaukee on April 12.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.