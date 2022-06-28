journal-news logo
X

Cubs open 3-game series at home against the Reds

news
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs start a three-game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday

Cincinnati Reds (25-47, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (28-45, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (2-4, 3.71 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Cubs: Keegan Thompson (7-2, 3.10 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -114, Reds -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday to start a three-game series.

Chicago has a 13-25 record in home games and a 28-45 record overall. The Cubs are 22-9 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cincinnati is 25-47 overall and 13-24 in road games. The Reds have gone 15-35 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Tuesday's game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ ranks third on the Cubs with a .279 batting average, and has 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 37 walks and 36 RBI. Nico Hoerner is 14-for-35 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Brandon Drury leads Cincinnati with 15 home runs while slugging .523. Albert Almora Jr. is 7-for-35 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .259 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Reds: 2-8, .239 batting average, 6.65 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Daniel Norris: 15-Day IL (finger), Frank Schwindel: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Air Quality Alert Tuesday in Butler, Warren counties
2
Top local news for Monday, June 27, 2022
3
‘Problematic’ water main fixed after break, but larger replacement...
4
Hamilton mayor on gold medal Special Olympian: ‘A role model for all of...
5
Butler County veterans board wants member removed
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top