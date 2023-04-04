X

Cubs enter matchup against the Reds on losing streak

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs are looking to break a three-game slide with a win over the Cincinnati Reds

Chicago Cubs (1-3) vs. Cincinnati Reds (3-1)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Hayden Wesneski (0-0); Reds: Luis Cessa (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -132, Reds +112; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs are looking to end their three-game skid with a victory against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati went 62-100 overall and 33-48 at home last season. The Reds averaged 7.8 hits per game in the 2022 season with 2.5 extra base hits per game.

Chicago had a 74-88 record overall and a 37-44 record in road games last season. The Cubs averaged 2.8 extra base hits per game, including 1.0 home run.

INJURIES: Reds: Jose Garcia: day-to-day (hamstring), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (toe), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (back), Luke Weaver: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Brandon Hughes: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (oblique), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Plans unveiled for new Liberty Twp. library coming in 2024
2
‘Fuzzy math’: Butler Co. leaders want state tax official to explain...
3
Easter Trunk Hop in Lindenwald is twist on traditional egg hunt
4
Body in Liberty Twp. driveway focus of sheriff investigation
5
Hamilton grad becomes Illini’s all-time winningest baseball coach
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top