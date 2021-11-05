journal-news logo
Cubs claim LHP Wade Miley off waivers from Reds

40 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs have added a veteran to their starting rotation, claiming left-hander Wade Miley off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs added a veteran to their rotation on Friday, claiming left-hander Wade Miley off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds.

The 35-year-old Miley went 12-7 with a 3.37 ERA in 28 starts for Cincinnati this season. He threw his first career no-hitter in a 3-0 win at Cleveland on May 7.

Miley has a $10 million club option with a $1 million buyout. The team likely will pick up the option after making the waiver claim.

The Cubs are looking for pitching help after going 71-91 this year, their first losing record since 2014. They finished with a 4.87 ERA, ranking 27th in the majors.

Miley is 97-92 with a 4.15 ERA in 11 years in the majors. He also has played for Arizona, Boston, Seattle, Baltimore, Milwaukee and Houston.

